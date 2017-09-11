Nancy Creek and Peachtree Creek may reach flood stage

Nancy Creek and Peachtree Creek may reach flood stage tonight, Sept. 11, during rains from Tropical Storm Irma.

Nancy Creek runs through parts of Buckhead, Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, among other areas. Peachtree Creek runs through Buckhead, among other areas, and its “north fork” extends into Brookhaven along Buford Highway and I-85.

In Buckhead, officials from the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department are going door to door in neighborhoods bordering Nancy and Peachtree creeks to notify residents of the flood hazard.

According to APD, anyone needing shelter at a Red Cross center may call 404-520-8865 for assistance. Anyone else concerned about flooding should call 311 within the city of Atlanta, or 911 anywhere in case of a life-threatening emergency.