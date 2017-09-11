Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on September 11, 2017.

Sandy Springs man killed by tree falling on house

A Sandy Springs man was killed today, Sept. 11, when Tropical Storm Irma blew a large tree down onto his house.

The tree fall at 72 Hardeman Road that killed a man, according to the city of Sandy Springs. (City of Sandy Springs)

The city of Sandy Springs released a photo on social media showing part of the crushed house, which city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said is located at 72 Hardeman Road near the Fountain Oaks shopping center. The man who was killed was not immediately identified.

The city’s social media posts called the incident a “stark reminder of the danger of the storm” and reminded residents in homes surrounded by trees to stay in a lower level to avoid tree-fall disasters.

Firefighters watch as crews on the roof and a crane work to remove the tree that fell on the house. (Dyana Bagby)

