Sandy Springs man killed by tree falling on house

A Sandy Springs man was killed today, Sept. 11, when Tropical Storm Irma blew a large tree down onto his house.

The city of Sandy Springs released a photo on social media showing part of the crushed house, which city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said is located at 72 Hardeman Road near the Fountain Oaks shopping center. The man who was killed was not immediately identified.

The city’s social media posts called the incident a “stark reminder of the danger of the storm” and reminded residents in homes surrounded by trees to stay in a lower level to avoid tree-fall disasters.