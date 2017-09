Brookhaven council Sept. 12 meeting relocated due to City Hall power outage

The Sept. 12 Brookhaven City Council meeting will be held today, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at the city’s Municipal Court location at 2665 Buford Highway due to a power outage at City Hall. The work session slated for 3:30 p.m. is canceled.

The city plans to stream the meeting live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BrookhavenGAGov/ .

To view the agenda for tonight’s meeting, click here.