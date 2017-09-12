City of Atlanta offices to reopen Sept. 13

The city of Atlanta will reopen its offices and the Municipal Court Sept. 13 and return to operating during normal business hours.

The city was closed Sept. 11 and 12 during Tropical Storm Irma.

The Department of Public Works will also resume road work and trash collection on Sept. 13.

The trash collection schedule is as follows:

Monday’s collections will occur on Wednesday;

Tuesday’s collections will occur on Thursday;

Wednesday’s collections will occur on Friday;

Thursday’s collections will occur on Saturday;

Friday’s collections will occur on Sunday.

The city asks that residents not place trash cans on the street until their newly scheduled pick-up date.