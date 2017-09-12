DeKalb schools to remain closed Sept. 13

All schools and offices in the DeKalb County School District will remain closed Sept. 13.

“The devastation of Tropical Storm Irma was acutely felt throughout DeKalb County. Vast swaths of our area remain without power, or cannot be accessed normally. Thus, we are not able to open and operate schools safely at this point,” R. Stephen Green, the superintendent and CEO of DCSD, said in a statement.

The statement said nearly half of DCSD schools are without power, about 23 have major roof damage and accessing about 33 is difficult due to fallen trees on roads. Additionally, none of the district’s administrative buildings, including its technology and internet hub, have power.

Neither Atlanta Public Schools or the Fulton County School District have announced their plans for Sept. 13.