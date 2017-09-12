Dozens of trees, wires down in local cities after storm

Dozens of trees and wires brought down by Tropical Storm Irma are still blocking roads in local cities, where officials are urging people to stay off the roads if they can. The cleanup has no clear timeline and may take several days or longer as large areas of the cities remain without power.

The mayors of Atlanta and Sandy Springs, in social media posts, urged residents to stay indoors on Sept. 12, and all local cities are reporting blockages of major roadways.

Georgia Power Co. crews have thousands of repairs to make and are only beginning to assess damage, since they could not work until the storm ended on the night of Sept. 11. Some police and fire departments are stretched thin as they block roads and wait for fallen trees to be cleared, in most cases with no clear timeline.

Most government offices and schools are shut down. MARTA is gradually resuming service today, Sept. 12, after a storm closure, and the Uber car-share service also resumed service. However, the state’s Xpress commuter bus service is not running.

Some local cities have posted lists of roads affected by fallen trees or power lines. Click on the city’s name below for a link to that information:

Brookhaven

Dunwoody

Sandy Springs