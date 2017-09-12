‘Sandy Springs Reads’ to focus on farmers market books

The “Sandy Springs Reads” program has chosen a farmers market theme for its sixth annual October event where residents are encouraged to read and discuss the same book.

This year’s book is the 2013 bestseller “Gaining Ground: A Story of Farmers’ Markets, Local Food, and Saving the Family Farm,” a memoir by Virginia farmer Forrest Pritchard.

The program’s companion book for young readers is “Fresh-Picked Poetry: A Day at the Farmers’ Market” (2017) by Michelle Schaub with illustrations by Amy Huntington.

“Sandy Springs Reads” hosts a variety of readings, discussions and activities revolving around the chosen books. The schedule for this October’s events has yet to be released.

“Sandy Springs Reads” is a collaborative program of Art Sandy Springs, the Sandy Springs Education Force, Friends of the Sandy Springs Library, Los Ninos Primero, Altrusa International, the Abernathy Arts Center and the Sandy Springs Branch of the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System.

For more information, see artsandysprings.org.