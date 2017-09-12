U.S. Rep. Loudermilk, wife recovering from car accident

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk and his wife are recovering from non-life threatening injuries sustained in a Sept. 12 car crash near Knoxville, Tenn., his office said in a statement.

Loudermilk, whose 11th Congressional District includes parts of Buckhead and Sandy Springs, returned to Georgia to assist with the response to Tropical Storm Irma. While returning to Washington, D.C. from Georgia, their vehicle was struck from behind, causing their vehicle to leave the road and flip multiple times. It eventually came to rest on the passenger side, the statement said.

Both Loudermilk and his wife were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries where they were treated and released. They have been instructed to return to Georgia for follow-up treatment, according to the statement.

Earlier this year in June, Loudermilk was among the Republican officials attending a baseball practice session attacked by a gunman. Five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were wounded, but Loudermilk was uninjured.