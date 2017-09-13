DeKalb schools, citing safety issues, to remain closed Sept. 14

DeKalb County School District has announced schools and offices will remain closed Sept. 14, following three days of closures due to damage and power outages caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

“Safety is key. Right now, there are several challenges that present a potential threat to our students such as buildings and homes without power, and fallen power lines and trees. We remain hopeful to reopen our schools and offices soon, but not at the expense of our students and staff,” R. Stephen Green, the DCSD superintendent and CEO, said in a press release about the closure.

Approximately 32 DeKalb schools remain without power as of noon Sept. 13 and damaged roofs remain a problem, the release said. Power has been restored to 30 schools since Sept. 12, according to the release.

Atlanta Public Schools and the Fulton County School District have not yet made announcements about Sept. 14’s status. Meria Carstarphen, the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, announced on social media earlier today, Sept. 13, that seven schools remain without power.