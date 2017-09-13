Widgetized Section

Evelyn Andrews Posted by on September 13, 2017.

Fulton County students will return to school Sept. 14

Fulton County schools will open tomorrow, Sept. 14, following three days of closures due to damage and power outages caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

Four Fulton schools may possibly remain closed, and they are all in southwest Fulton County.

