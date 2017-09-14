DeKalb schools to reopen Sept. 15

The DeKalb County School District will reopen schools and offices on Friday, Sept. 15, following four days of closures after Tropical Storm Irma caused power outages and blocked roads.

All extracurricular activities, and sporting events will be held as scheduled.

“While our status is not yet optimum, we are prepared to reopen schools safely and effectively. We ask everyone to be patient as we get back on our feet. There may be some delays with student transportation as we navigate through road closures. In the end, we will make appropriate adjustments and always keep the best interests of students at heart,” R. Stephen Green, DCSD’s superintendent and CEO, said in a press release.

The announcement reported there are still fallen trees and other obstacles that could delay the arrival of school buses in both the morning and afternoon. DCSD advises students arrive at their bus stops early and be patient.