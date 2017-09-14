Groundbreaking set for Sept. 15 for new Dunwoody baseball fields

A ceremonial groundbreaking for two new Dunwoody baseball fields is set for noon on Friday, Sept. 15, at the southwest corner of North Peachtree Road and Barclay Drive.

Dunwoody City Council members, city partners and city staff will be in attendance. A lunch will be served to attendees following the event.

People who drive are asked to park at Brook Run Park by the pavilion (about midway down South Georgia Way in Brook Run Park) and then walk toward the multi-use trail/Barclay Drive where there is a crosswalk which leads to a paved access road/fire lane onto the site.

The two new fields will serve as the new home for Dunwoody Senior Baseball and will have rectangular multi-purpose field overlay/striping complete with a durable all-season synthetic turf. The fields will be set-up for shared use by Peachtree Charter Middle School for the school’s gym and outdoor classes.

The facility will also include a new concession building, new bathrooms, a playground, bleacher stands, batting cages and parking.

The fields will be located at the corner of North Peachtree Road and Barclay Drive, an 8-acre property adjacent to Peachtree Charter Middle School. A new bus turnaround and drop off with ADA access and handicap parking will also be included at the new site.

The Dunwoody mayor and City Council voted July 10 to spend up to $5.7 million for the design and construction of two new baseball fields adjacent to Brook Run Park. The new fields being built on property once belonging to Peachtree Charter Middle School are to replace the current baseball fields in Dunwoody Park used by Dunwoody Senior Baseball that were sold as part of a land swap to the DeKalb County Board of Education.