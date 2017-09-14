Six state Senate District 6 candidates qualified Sept. 13 and 14

Six candidates, four Republicans and two Democrats, qualified Sept. 13 and 14 for state Senate District 6, which covers parts of Sandy Springs and Buckhead.

The qualifying period was rescheduled due to inclement weather caused Tropical Storm Irma and will now end at 1 p.m. Sept. 15.

The seat was vacated by Hunter Hill earlier in September in his bid for Georgia governor. The special election to fill Hill’s former seat will be held Nov. 7, along with several elections for other offices.

Leah Aldridge, an attorney who founded a breastfeeding consulting firm, qualified to run Sept. 13. Aldridge’s campaign website says she will focus on reforming healthcare, supporting small businesses and reducing property taxes.

Matt Bentley, a Republican attorney who lives in Smyrna, qualified Sept. 13. Bentley’s campaign website says, if elected, he will work to reform Georgia’s tax code, cut government spending and improve schools.

Kathy Eichenblatt, a Buckhead businesswoman, qualified to run as a Republican Sept. 13.

Democrat Jaha Howard, a pediatric dentist, qualified Sept. 13. Howard gave Republican incumbent Hunter Hill a close call in last year’s election for the District 6 seat. Howard’s campaign website says he would work on “fully funding Medicaid and expanding Medicare,” “common sense public transit solutions” and expanding education funding.

Jen Jordan, an attorney, qualified to run as a Democrat Sept. 13. Jordan says she will work to raise the minimum wage, increase funding for public schools and “will fight Donald Trump’s extremist policies.”

Charlie Fiveash, a commercial real estate agent, qualified to run as a Republican Sept. 14.