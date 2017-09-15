Eight candidates to be on state Senate District 6 ballot

Two more candidates qualified for the state Senate District 6 election Sept. 15, the last day of the qualifying period.
Leo Smith, the former Georgia GOP director of voter engagement, qualified to run as a Republican. Smith’s campaign website says he will work to eliminate state income tax in Georgia, deregulate small businesses and raise teacher pay.
Taos Wynn, a Buckhead activist and nonprofit founder, qualified to run as a Democrat. Wynn founded Perfect Love Foundation, which works to provide disaster relief, send meals to homeless shelters and eliminate racism and sexism.
The two join a field of six other candidates that qualified previously. Leah Aldridge, Matt Bentley, Kathy Eichenblatt, Charlie Fiveash, Jaha Howard and Jen Jordan will also be on the ballot for the District 6 seat, which was vacated by Hunter Hill in his bid for Georgia governor.
The election will be held on Nov. 7, 2017.
© 2017, ↑ Reporter Newspapers
Log in- Posts - Add New - Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes