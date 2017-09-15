‘PARK(ing) Day’ brings goats, golf and gardens to Lenox Square

Businesses and nonprofits took over 36 Lenox Square mall parking spots Sept. 15 to install their interpretations of a mini-park in the second annual “PARK(ing) Day” event.

Livable Buckhead organized the local version of “PARK(ing) Day,” which takes place nationwide. It began in San Francisco in 2005, when a local design firm rented a metered parking spot and created a mini-park with sod, a park bench and a tree. Since then, the event has spread to other cities around the U.S. The idea behind the event is make the area less car-oriented, at least temporarily, and get people thinking about parks in an urban environment.

Anna Sharp, Livable Buckhead’s client accounts manager for transportation demand management, said the event was almost doubled in size since last year.

“People are really interacting with the booths and I think it goes to show people enjoy having urban spaces,” Sharp said at the event.