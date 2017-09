Roswell Road lanes in Buckhead to be closed for sewer work

Two southbound Roswell Road lanes will be closed for almost a month starting Sept. 18 for sewer work.

The Department of Watershed Management will close the lanes from Powers Ferry to Le Brun Road to replace sewer main lines every weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 13.

No work will occur on weekends. Motorists will be directed around the work and are advised to avoid the area.