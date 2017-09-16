Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Evelyn Andrews Posted by on September 16, 2017.

Atlanta hosting open house on zoning ordinance update Sept. 20

Atlanta’s Department of City Planning will host a public forum on proposed zoning ordinance changes Sept. 20.

The meeting will be held in Buckhead at Passion City Church from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The church is located at 515 Garson Drive, off Piedmont Road and near I-85.

Consultants will present the first phase of proposed changes to Atlanta’s zoning ordinance and receive community input.

Topics will include: accessory structure size definition; minimum lot sizes; mixed residential commercial building placement; sidewalk standards; storefront streets curb cuts; storage pods on residential property; traditional neighborhood development and street standards.

Evelyn Andrews

About Evelyn Andrews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*