DHA debates rental vs. ownership for Dunwoody City Hall site

The Dunwoody Homeowners Association did not have a quorum at its Sept. 10 meeting and could not formally vote on whether to publicly support or reject proposed plans by Grubb Properties to redevelop Perimeter Center Parkway East where the current City Hall is located.

The DHA executive board and the developer have spent several weeks working on negotiating an agreement, said DHA President Robert Wittenstein.

Grubb Properties is seeking to build three residential towers and an office tower at the property located at 41, 47 and 53 Perimeter Center East.

Grubb Properties representatives presented its proposed plans for the 19.5 acres located behind the Ravinia complex off Ashford-Dunwoody Road to the DHA in May after several meetings with select DHA members and city staff.

At the Aug. 6 DHA meeting Grubb Properties explained it has invested $38 million on the property so far and noted some of the changes they’ve made due to input from the DHA, including the addition of more green space and multi-use paths for cyclists and pedestrians to connect to Georgetown.

DHA members at the Sept. 10 meeting, however, debated the percentage of rental versus owner-occupied units as part of the proposal.

According to DHA’s requests, there would be no more than 1,200 residential units and the site will be limited to no greater than 300 rental units. If the developer does not achieve 50 percent owner-occupied residential units by the fifth anniversary of the first residential building’s certificate of occupancy, the developer will then pay $2,500 per unit of the units above the 50 percent threshold, up to a maximum of $750,000. The money would be deposited in an escrow account to be used to fund community-oriented projects, Wittenstein explained.

The 50-50 percentage did not satisfy some members, who said when they last discussed the Charlie Brown development, Crown Towers, the City Council eventually forced that development to be withdrawn because some council members were not happy with a 50-50 percentage.