Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods hosting City Council forum Sept. 27

The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods will host a forum with candidates for Atlanta City Council districts that represent Buckhead on Sept. 27.
The forum is free and open to the public and will be held in North Atlanta High School’s auditorium from 7 to 9 p.m. The school is located at 4111 Northside Pkwy.
The forum will also be live streamed to the group’s Facebook page, Jeff Clark, the communications chairperson for the Buckhead Council, said.
Candidates for City Council president, District 8, and Posts 1 and 2 at-large seats will attend.
Alex Wan, the former District 6 councilperson, C.T. Martin, the former District 10 councilperson, and Felicia Moore, the former District 9 councilperson, are running for City Council president.
Anna Tillman and J.P. Matzigkeit are running for District 8, which represents most of Buckhead west of Roswell Road.
Courtney English is challenging incumbent Michael Julian Bond for the Post 1 at-large seat. Two candidates for Post 2 at-large, Cory Ruth and Matt Westmoreland, will participate in the forum. The third candidate, Bret Williams, has not responded to the Buckhead Council, Clark said.
The group required candidates to have raised $5,000 in campaign contributions in order to participate in the forum. Because District 7 candidate Rebecca King did not raise that amount, neither she nor her opponent, incumbent Howard Shook, will attend the forum. District 7 represents most of Buckhead east of Roswell Road.
A list of questions that the moderator will pull from has been posted online by the organization. The Buckhead Council plans to host a forum with mayoral candidates Oct. 18.