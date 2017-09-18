Dunwoody Homeowners Association sets City Council candidate forum

The Dunwoody Homeowners Association will host a City Council candidate forum beginning at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Kingsley Swim/Tennis House at 2325 N. Peachtree Way.

Each forum will be 45 minutes in length according to the following schedule:

District 3: 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. with Henry Bierenfeld and Tom Lambert. Both are vying for Councilmember Doug Thompson’s seat; Thompson is retiring from the council this year.

District 2: 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. with incumbent Jim Riticher and challenger Bobby Zuckman.

District 1: 4 p.m.— 4:45 p.m. with incumbent Pam Tallmadge and challenger Joe Hirsch.

Read more about the candidates by clicking here.

The election is Nov. 7.