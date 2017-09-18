Peachtree/Piedmont intersection lanes to be closed Sept. 19 and 21

The Department of Watershed Management will replace water valves at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads, resulting in temporary lanes closures Sept. 19 and 21.

Crews will temporarily close two southbound lanes on Piedmont Road and one eastbound lane on Peachtree Road. The closures will be in place overnight on Sept. 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and on Sept. 21 from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists are urged to use caution and to avoid the area if possible.