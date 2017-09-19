45th Annual Dunwoody Home Tour set for Oct. 4

The 45th Annual Dunwoody Home Tour will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9:30 a.m to 3 p.m. Four private homes in Dunwoody and nearby Sandy Springs will be open to the public.

Tickets for the tour are available at dunwoodywomansclub.com/home-tour or from any member of Dunwoody Woman’s Club and at the following Dunwoody merchants: Blooms of Dunwoody, Consigning Women, Face Haven, Harry Norman Realtors, Southern Comfort Consignments, Jilli Boutique, Under the Pecan Tree, Lauderhills Fine Jewelry.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the tour. In addition to the homes, this year’s Dunwoody Home Tour will hold two raffles: one for a shopping spree at Lauderhills Jewelers and another for a decorative, one-of-a-kind wooden bowl handcrafted by Dunwoody artisan David Dalrymple.

Raffle tickets will be available to tour guests on the day of the tour. All profits of the Home Tour and raffles are used to implement the club’s charitable initiatives.