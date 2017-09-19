Brookhaven council votes to join ‘Welcoming America’ movement

The City Council approved a resolution Sept. 12 to join the Welcoming America movement, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that connects nonprofits and local governments.

Welcoming America helps the connected entities build plans and policies that encourage newcomers and longtime residents to participate in social, civic and economic endeavors in the city.

The resolution was promoted by Councilmember Joe Gebbia. The resolution takes into account Brookhaven’s immigrant population.

“Brookhaven’s multicultural setting is a catalyst for the city to be a ‘receiving community’ to immigrants that have chosen to make Brookhaven their home … and immigration is essential to the development and enrichment of our community,” the resolution reads.