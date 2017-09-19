Construction underway on tricycle track at Brookhaven’s Ashford Park

Construction of a tricycle track at Ashford Park in Brookhaven began this week and is expected to be completed in early October.

The park remains open, including the playground and sandbox, but some areas may have limited access, according to city officials.

The project was awarded to Pro Building Systems for $9,840, which is in the city’s established project budget. The work will involve converting an existing concrete pathway into a children’s tricycle track using colored stain and traffic marking paint on top of the existing concrete. This includes pressure washing, and the application of concrete stain and traffic marking paint.

Funding and building the tricycle track follows the City Council’s rejection last month of bids for the work that came in at $65,000 and $75,000 when the project was estimated to only cost about $10,000. A new request for bids was not issued by the city because the cost for the project came in at under $10,000, according to a city spokesperson.

“It was not bid because it was under $10,000, and the work is being done by a contractor already under contract with the city,” said Ann Marie Quill.

The idea for building the tricycle track was conceived during the public parks master plan process.

“This addition to our popular park will provide another outlet for our community’s youth to creatively recreate,” said Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden in a written statement.