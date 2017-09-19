Sandy Springs activist honored with garden naming

The community garden at Sandy Springs’ Lost Corner Preserve has been named for longtime community activist Trisha Thompson. The surprise honor was announced by Mayor Rusty Paul at the Sept. 5 City Council meeting, where a resolution also proclaimed it “Trisha Thompson Day.”

“I didn’t do this by myself, and you all know that,” said an emotional Thompson. She cited the work of Ronda Smith, who recently replaced her as president of the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods, and Cheryl Barlow, her fellow activist in ensuring that Lost Corner was preserved as a city park.

Paul called Thompson “probably one of the most important advisors and counselors I’ve had over the past four years.”

Earlier this year, Thompson won the 2017 “Spirit of Sandy Springs” award from the Sandy Springs Society.