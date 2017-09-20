Brookhaven water main replacement projects meeting set for Oct. 5

Water main replacement projects in Brookhaven will be the topic of an informational meeting Oct. 5 at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road NE, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management will host the meeting to discuss impending construction activities related to the Wayland Circle-Richwood Drive and Skyland Drive water main replacement projects.

The Wayland Circle-Richwood Drive and Skyland Drive water main replacement projects are part of DeKalb County’s $1.345 billion capital improvement program and will include the installation of more than 2,200 feet of pipe along Wayland Circle and Richwood Drive and nearly 5,100 feet along Skyland Drive.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com or call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108.