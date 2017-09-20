DHA approves Adopt-A-Stop for Winters Chapel triangle

The Dunwoody Homeowners Association is considering spending slightly more than $6,200 for an “Adopt-A-Stop” beautification project at the triangle located at the Peeler Road and Winters Chapel Road intersection.

DHA President Robert Wittenstein said DHA has over the years adopted neglected areas in the city and used funds and volunteer hours to beautify them. Plans for this triangle would include adding $2,520 “creeping raspberry,” a year-round ground cover requiring little maintenance and much easier to care for than grass.

Other plants planned for the area include Chinese snowball viburnum, tall bearded sweet iris, purple ice plant and pink muhly grass.

UPDATE: The DHA board met in a conference call Sept. 14 and approved proceeding with the Adopt-A-Stop plan.