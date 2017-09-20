Three candidates to vie for Fulton chairman seat

Three candidates will vie for the Fulton County chairman seat on the Nov. 7 ballot, as candidate qualifying ended today, Sept. 20.

The contenders include: Robb Pitts, a former Fulton commissioner and Atlanta City Council president; Gabriel Sterling, a current Sandy Springs City Council member; and Keisha Waites, a former state representative.

The candidates are vying in a special election to replace John Eaves, who resigned to run for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office.

Sandy Springs and Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood are within Fulton County.

Reporter Newspapers forum

Reporter Newspapers and the Riverside Homeowners Association will host a candidate forum for the Fulton chairman race on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., at Riverwood International Charter School, 5900 Raider Drive, Sandy Springs. All three candidates have confirmed their attendance.