Brookhaven to break ground on Murphey Candler Park open field

Brookhaven city officials will be on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. for the new open field at Murphey Candler Park.
The City Council approved funding the 1.9-acre space in July that will include a walking trail along the perimeter of the park. The open space will also include additional seating. Total cost for the project is $591,203 and it expected to be completed early next year.
The council in July expressed surprise at the cost of the open field construction. Last year, the project was estimated to cost only $136,400.
Those on hand for the ceremony will be Mayor John Ernst, District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones and Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden.
Murphey Candler Park is located at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive. The open space field is located at the corner of West Nancy Creek Drive and Candler Lake E.
Claire Archer
September 22, 2017 at 1:33 pm
What are some of the reasons for the increase in the cost? That increase was substantial. Why didn’t you mention this natural next question in your article?
dyana bagby
September 22, 2017 at 2:10 pm
Hi, Claire. If you click the red link in the story above, it takes you to the story about the price increase where the price increase was discussed.
From Parks and Rec Director Brian Borden, “Metro Atlanta’s economy is currently strong and that affects bid prices by construction companies. When the economy is great, contractors aren’t as hungry to work. They can pick and choose the projects they want to do,” he said.
There is also more discussion about what the city wants to do to address increasing costs.