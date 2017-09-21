Brookhaven to break ground on Murphey Candler Park open field

Brookhaven city officials will be on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. for the new open field at Murphey Candler Park.

The City Council approved funding the 1.9-acre space in July that will include a walking trail along the perimeter of the park. The open space will also include additional seating. Total cost for the project is $591,203 and it expected to be completed early next year.

The council in July expressed surprise at the cost of the open field construction. Last year, the project was estimated to cost only $136,400.

Those on hand for the ceremony will be Mayor John Ernst, District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones and Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden.

Murphey Candler Park is located at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive. The open space field is located at the corner of West Nancy Creek Drive and Candler Lake E.