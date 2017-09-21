Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Dyana Bagby Posted by on September 21, 2017.

Brookhaven to break ground on Murphey Candler Park open field

Brookhaven city officials will be on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. for the new open field at Murphey Candler Park.

The City Council approved funding the 1.9-acre space in July that will include a walking trail along the perimeter of the park. The open space will also include additional seating. Total cost for the project is $591,203 and it expected to be completed early next year.

The plan for the new open field at Murphey Candler Park. The price tag jumped from an estimated $136,000 last year to a low bid of nearly $600,000 this year. (City of Brookhaven)

The council in July expressed surprise at the cost of the open field construction. Last year, the project was estimated to cost only $136,400.

Those on hand for the ceremony will be Mayor John Ernst, District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones and Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden.

Murphey Candler Park is located at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive. The open space field is located at the corner of West Nancy Creek Drive and Candler Lake E.

Dyana Bagby

About Dyana Bagby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*