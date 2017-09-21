Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on September 21, 2017.

Brookhaven mayor hosting town hall on stormwater plans

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will talk about the city’s stormwater plans at a Sept. 28 town hall meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

“Part of the job of being mayor is to create a platform on matters of public interest to educate, inform, and receive feedback from the community that we collectively serve,” he said in a statement.

Public Works Director Hari Karikaran will be on hand to discuss storm water plans for the city. Following a presentation, there will be a Q&A session with Ernst and other city department managers.

Ernst will host additional town halls on Oct. 26, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.

