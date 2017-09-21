Sandy Springs firefighter killed in off-duty crash

A Sandy Springs firefighter was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Sept. 21, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighter Jacob Hammond, 21, of Cumming, died when his Harley-Davidson went off a curve in Forsyth County’s Bannister Road around 1 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office press release.

No other vehicles were involved and the crash is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

“It is a tragic time for our fire department,” said Sandy Springs Fire Rescue Chief Keith Sanders in a written statement. “Our firefighter family is heartbroken. We ask that you keep the family of Firefighter Jacob Hammond in your thoughts and prayers.”

“There are no adequate words to express the loss we feel,” Chief Sanders continued. “Jacob was a wonderful kid. He loved his job and always came to the station with a smile on his face, ready to work. He was a part of our family, and will be sorely missed.”

Hammond had served in Sandy Springs Fire Rescue since March 2015, according to the city. His funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 25, with details to be announced.

“The men and women of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office extend their condolences and prayers to the Sandy Springs Fire [Rescue] Department and the Hammond family,” said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman in the press release.