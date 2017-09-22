Brookhaven Police blotter, Sept. 3-10

From Brookhaven Police reports dated Sept. 3 to Sept. 10. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with stealing a car.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with theft by taking.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 7, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Assault

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 3, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Sept. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested on family violence charges.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 10, at midnight, a woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

1400 block of N. Cliff Valley Way — On Sept. 10, after midnight, a man was arrested on simple assault charges.

Arrests

2000 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested on public indecency charges.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with financial identity fraud.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects.

1100 block of Bluffhaven Way — On Sept. 5, at night, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 6, in the evening, a man and a woman were arrested and charged with begging and soliciting alms.

1000 block of Brookhaven Walk — On Sept. 6, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with soliciting in a place that required a permit.

2100 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 7, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with criminal damage to the second degree.

1800 block of County Services Road — On Sept. 8, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with violating his probation.

9000 block of Tara Boulevard — On Sept. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with violating her probation.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Sept. 8, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 9, in the morning, a person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct charges.