Development Authority gives $50K to City Springs arts programming

The foundation establishing arts programs at Sandy Springs’ new City Springs civic center is $50,000 richer after the Sandy Springs Development Authority made the contribution on Sept. 14.

The donation goes to the Sandy Springs Foundation, a recently revived nonprofit with a new mission focused on City Springs. The Foundation is establishing an endowment for City Springs’ performing arts center and other arts spaces, and will deal with such related issues as selling naming rights to rooms and buildings.

“The Authority is pleased to provide this gift, indicative of our commitment to arts and educational programming,” said Chip Collins, the Development Authority’s chairman, in a press release. “We hope that our contribution, along with the support from the city, sends a strong message that Sandy Springs is dedicated to the arts and we encourage similar levels of commitment enhancing fundraising efforts among other corporate and private donors.”

The Development Authority is an independent agency that supports city economic development.