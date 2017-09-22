Dunwoody Police blotter, Sept. 3-10

From Dunwoody Police reports dated Sept. 3 through Sept. 10. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, in the evening, a man was arrested for trying to shoplift a pair of pants and a Michael Kors watch from a department store.

2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On Sept. 3, during the day, a wallet with debit cards and ID was taken from a car.

2200 block of Pernoshal Court — On Sept. 3, in the evening, a man reported his car was broken into.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Sept. 4, a woman said someone broke into her car overnight. There were two cigarette butts left behind.

2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On Sept. 4, a woman reported in the morning, her Ford Explorer was stolen overnight.

1500 block of E. Bend Creek Court — On Sept. 7, a man reported that someone stole a gift card from his mail.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Sept. 4, in the evening, someone tried to steal an Xbox game and fidget spinners.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 4, at night, officers responded to an employee theft at a department store. Money and merchandise had been recovered.

2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On Sept. 5, a man reported his door lock had been damaged the previous day.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, someone stole Coricidin.

1700 block of Kellogg Springs Drive — On Sept. 5, someone tried to enter a car.

4500 block of Village Springs Place — On Sept. 6, overnight, someone removed a work bag containing a wallet and an iPad from someone’s trunk. A neighbor said her car was opened but nothing was taken.

4300 block of Georgetown Way — Overnight into Sept. 6, a tote bag and cellphone were removed from a car.

4900 block of Village Creek Drive — Overnight into Sept. 6, a woman reported that someone stole $6 from her car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 5, at night, a bookbag containing an Ipad was taken from a car.

1700 block of Kellogg Springs Drive — Overnight into Sept. 6, two cars were reported as illegally entered.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 5, at night, an optics boutique reported that someone stole seven frames from the store.

4500 block of Kellogg Circle — Overnight into Sept. 6, a man reported that two of his cars were broken into.

4500 block of Village Springs Place — Overnight into Sept. 6, a woman reported her car was ransacked overnight. Nothing was missing.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 5, at night, a woman said her car’s rear window was damaged and a briefcase was taken.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Sept. 5, at night, a woman reported a laptop, various clothing, a tablet and charger were removed from her car.

4800 block of Topeka Court — On Sept. 6, a woman discovered a key for a Chrysler car in the ignition of her Toyota. Overnight, someone had attempted to steal her car. They also removed items from her spouse’s car.

1800 block of Berkshire Pass — Overnight into Sept. 6, a man’s car was stolen. Officers found it abandoned on Walbury Court.

4500 block of Village Springs Place — Overnight into Sept. 6, a man reported that $85 in cash, a watch, checkbooks, his vehicle’s insurance card and credit card were taken from his car.

1800 block of Olde Village Run — Overnight into Sept. 6, a woman reported a credit card missing from her car.

4600 block of N. Shallowford Road — On Sept. 6, a man said his vehicle tag was stolen.

1600 block of Bethesda Court — On Sept. 6, in the morning, a man said his BMW and Jaguar were broken in to.

1500 block of Chateau Club — On Sept. 6, in the morning, a man said his wallet containing American, British, and Chinese currency was stolen from his car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 6, in the evening, someone walked out without paying for their meal at a restaurant.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 6, at night, a man reported that a bag containing his wallet, driver’s license, and credit card were stolen from his car.

1300 block of Mill Glen Drive — On Sept. 7, around noon, a man said a backpack containing his Macbook and a medical kit were stolen from his work truck that had a previously broken window.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 7, at noon, a man was arrested for shoplifting from a department store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested for trying to shoplift from a department store. She was found with a tool used to remove sensors from clothing.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, a man said his car had been entered.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested for shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested for shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested for shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 10, around noon, a woman was arrested for shoplifting.

Assaults

10500 block of Madison Drive — On Sept. 3, in the morning, officers responded to a domestic dispute taking place in a parking garage.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 5, in the afternoon, a woman reported that someone was making terroristic threats as a form of intimidation.

1500 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Sept. 5, in the evening, a man said an employee was threatening him.

1000 block of Potomac Road — On Sept. 6, in the evening, a nonviolent family offense was reported.

3000 block of Four Oaks Drive — On Sept. 7, in the afternoon, officers responded to a custody dispute between parents.

2500 block of E. Madison Drive — On Sept. 8, after midnight, a caller said an armed suspect was inside his home with a knife, attempting to attack his father.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Sept. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with simple battery.

4700 block of Summerford Drive — On Sept. 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Arrests

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding. He was going 110 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Peachtree Road/Cotillion Drive — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after causing an accident. He also violated open container laws and was charged with following too closely.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Hammond Drive — On Sept. 3, in the morning, a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On Sept. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession following a traffic stop.

1400 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Sept. 3, at night, a woman outside of a restaurant was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and received an open container violation.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center — On Sept. 4, in the morning, a driver was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and registration and no insurance.

100 block of Perimeter Center E — On Sept. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with soliciting illicit sexual acts.

100 block of Dunwoody Park — On Sept. 4, in the evening, a wanted person was located after providing false information to officers.

6900 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Sept. 4, at night, a man was arrested and charged with consuming alcohol less than 100 feet from a package store.