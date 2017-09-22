Sandy Springs Police blotter, Sept. 1-10

Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information from its records and the information is presumed to be accurate. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between Sept. 1 and Sept. 10.

Burglary

300 block of Berkley Run — On Sept. 1, a 36-year-old resident reported she left her apartment from 6:50 until 7:15 a.m. to take her kids to school. During that time, someone entered her apartment and took jewelry and a watch, total value around $1,800. There was no sign of forced entry.

8500 block of Roswell Road — On Sept. 1, the owner of Jojo’s Wings reported that someone attempted to burglarize the store by forcing a back door, partially damaged. It appears the attempt was not successful. The owner will provide video from the store.

8300 block of Roswell Road — On Sept. 1, a 34-year-old man reported that while he was out of town, someone entered his apartment, removing two televisions and a video-game system.

1600 block Treelodge Parkway — On Sept. 5, returning from an out-of-town trip, the resident discovered the apartment door open and her TV and Xbox game system stolen.

6800 block of Glenlake Pkwy — On Sept. 7, sometime between 11:40 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., someone entered an apartment, stealing an Xbox, controller, games, and a laptop.

Theft

7200 block of Roswell Road — On Sept. 4, a man posing as a potential customer, took a Mercedes for a test drive and decided not to include the salesperson. He drove away with the car, only to turn himself in at the College Park PD later in the day.

700 block of Hammond Drive — On Sept. 6, a 59-year-old man reported someone took his Glock handgun from his apartment spare bedroom closet. The suspect is the victim’s son who was allowed to spend the night.

300 block of Greyfield Lane — On Sept. 8, a man reported his 2013 Ducati motorcycle stolen overnight.

River Crest Court — On Sept. 10, the resident said someone stole their 2013 Audi Q7 overnight. A neighbor and son were spending the night in the yard, in a tent, and reported hearing several younger male voices, then heard two cars leave the area.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8 there were at least 16 thefts from vehicles.

Assault

A 29-year-old woman reported she got into an altercation with her Lyft driver who told her “I’ll f— you up! I’m from Chicago.”

A 21-year-old woman said a man, following a road rage incident, assaulted her. The man accused her of hitting his car. The woman said the man cut her off and then yelled at her. She pulled into the SunTrust Bank on Powers Ferry where the man grabbed her shirt around the neck. The woman obtained the car tag and the man was later cited at his home.

Arrests

6300 block of Cherry Tree Lane — On Sept. 1, a resident called in a suspicious-person call just before 1 a.m. The caller said he heard glass breaking at his neighbor’s home, which was unoccupied that night. The responding cops found a guy walking in front of the home. He said he was trying to get into his friend’s home, whom he stays with sometimes because he’s homeless and sleeps in his car frequently. He sneaks in due to the fact his friend’s parents do not like him. The man had a fresh laceration on his hand, matching the fresh blood on the broken window. The man said he cut his hand in Buckhead while fighting Nazis. He was eventually arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

8700 block of Roswell Road — On Sept. 1, officers were called to the AT&T Store after an employee recognized that a customer was committing a fraud by adding herself and two iPhone 7s to another’s account illegally, meaning with no permission. She was known to the staff after having done the same at the Lenox store. She was arrested.

300 block of Northridge Road — On Sept. 4, Answering an alarm, officers found the door to a laundromat had been forced. Officers and the owner walked the business but found no one. A sergeant retraced his steps, looking around, and when he looked up, he saw a foot just beyond a misplaced piece of drop ceiling. He grabbed the foot and discovered a human attached to it. (In police work, we call that a clue.) The man was eventually charged with burglary.

7500 block of Roswell Road On Sept. 4, a patrol officer spotted the driver tossing a plastic bag from the car the officer was following. He stopped the car and asked the driver about the bag. The driver said it flew out the window. (I Googled “Bags that fly,” finding only Chinese Diamond White Flying Bags. This was not that.) The driver had no insurance on the car and his license status was suspended. The driver was cited and his car towed.

6600 block of Roswell Road — On Sept. 6, just after 7 a.m., a patrol officer spotted a car with an expired tag. After stopping the car, he smelled marijuana coming from the inside of the car. The officer later allegedly found several plastic bags, aka “dime bags,” labeled with names such as Pineapple, Platinum, and Bubba. A total of $420 in cash was also contained in the car. (A fitting amount given the circumstances.) Overall, about 47 grams of weed was recovered and the driver was arrested.

5500 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 7, following a traffic stop, the driver was found to be wanted on warrants in Fulton County on failing to appear for DUI, speeding and possessing marijuana. Just prior to the car being towed, the inventory revealed a bag with six bags of marijuana weighing at about 112 grams. Also in the bag was cocaine, Alprazolam, Viagra, Carvedilol, some sandwich bags and a scale.

6300 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 7, an officer was checking a hotel parking lot and located two men in a car parked at the rear of the lot. That location has seen numerous thefts from cars in the past so he, and another officer, checked the two men out. The tag on the car was from New York and showed that the car was stolen Elmira, N.Y. on Aug. 31. The driver said the car was his ex-girlfriend’s but he did not know where she was at the moment. Further checking revealed the driver had a warrant on him for grand larceny in Elmira.

5400 block of Roswell Road — On Sept. 8, officer noticed a car driving erratically on Roswell Road. The car pulled into the Round Hill condos. The officer followed, and past the car as it parked. In the meantime, he ran the tag and found the car was stolen from Philadelphia. He then saw two men walking quickly from the car, to behind the building and near a fence adjacent to the wood line. He detained the two men, one of whom tossed something into the wooded area. The K-9, arriving seconds later, located the items being the key fob to the car both men denied being in. Both men said they never occupied the car and were walking however, neither could explain the key fob’s proximity to them at the time they were detained. Inside the car, the officers found a gun and several pairs of shoes. The two men were later charged with theft by receiving and loitering and prowling.

100 block of Calibre Springs Way — On Sept. 10, police were called to an apartment by a woman who found a white male sleeping on her couch just after 6 a.m. The man was in his underwear, his pants on the floor, and glasses just outside the door. The 22-year-old man was awakened and told cops he was at his friend’s apartment and had gotten sick. He went outside, threw up and then entered the wrong apartment without knowing it. They confirmed his friend did live nearby. He was cited for intoxication.

Other Things

Blanford Place — On Sept. 1, a 62-year old man reported that he hired a contractor to do home repairs and install new appliances. The contractor was paid $6,200 to purchase and install the appliances. Instead, he bought used and unserviceable appliances. He refused to refund the money and since discontinued communication with the resident. A letter of demand was sent to the contractor. A theft by deception investigation is pending.

A 23-year old man answered an advertisement on the internet. A guy named Taylor Eberson needed an art assistant. Eberson sent a check for $8,127 to the man and told him to make a deposit of $5,377 into an account for Eberson in Topeka, Kan., and keep the balance. Fortunately, the bank recognized the fraud and placed a hold on the check resulting in his account being frozen while they investigated the fraud.

Listen up! Anyone initiating a business transaction by sending you money with instructions to deposit and forward part or most to another account is defrauding you. There! Now you know! Go forth and lead a normal life.

5500 block of Glenridge Drive — On Sept. 8, a A 31-year-old man placed an ad on Craigslist to sell a weight bench. He received a text from a man named Winston Henry, who wanted to buy it. The man sent a check for over the amount, citing that it was for overages on any charges. He was asked to deposit the check and send the balance, via Walmart wire transfer, to Buena Park, Calif. He was later told the check was fake and his account is closed due to the fraudulent activity.

Remember, the key to this scam is simple. Once they send you excess funds and request the balance to be sent to another location, it’s a fraud. Don’t bite.

Ga. 400 was briefly shut down on Sept. 9 when a 46-year-old man threatened to jump off the MARTA ramp that leads from Ga. 400 south. He eventually agreed to come down off the ramp after the officer agreed to contact the man’s grandmother.