Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Sept. 30

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

This round of work includes lane closures on Ga. 400, I-285 and several Sandy Springs surface streets, among other changes.

The main lane and road closures will happen in night and early-morning hours. Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

Sept. 27-28: Westbound at Barfield Road, one right lane closed. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Barfield Road lane closures

Sept. 27-28: At Abernathy Road, one right-turn lane closed. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Sept. 29-30: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane and one left lane closed. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Sept. 24-28: Northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes closed. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sept. 29-30: Northbound and southbound between the Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, one right lane and one left lane closed. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Sept. 25-27: Southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed; traffic will detour onto Glenridge Connector. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Sept. 26-28: Southbound under I-285, one right lane, right shoulder, left lane and left-turn lane closed. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. That is for tree-clearing and landscape preparation. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. That is for tree-clearing and utility relocation work. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.