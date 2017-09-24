37 enroll in Youth Leadership Sandy Springs

Thirty-seven students from 10 local schools have enrolled in the 2017-18 Youth Leadership Sandy Springs.

They are to take part in a year-long program designed to enhance their understanding of the local community. They are to examine the environment, city government, law enforcement, the non-profit and business communities. The program was launched by Leadership Sandy Springs in 2011.

Listed by school, the members of the new class are:

Atlanta Girls School – Caroline Sellers; Blessed Trinity Catholic High School – John Cleveland, Galloway School – Olivia Frank, Sammy Rosner; Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School – Maddy Hannan, Katie Leonard, Ryan Wood; Lovett School – Lily Siegal; Marist School – Dylan Haggard, Hayden Maulding; Mount Vernon Presbyterian School – Jack Armstrong, Katie Hayes; North Springs Charter High School – Mohamed Bah, Lindy Feintuch, Akasha Hayden, Morgan Hill, Marin Londe, Adefemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Adefola Olateru-Olagbegi, Charley Plumly, Jordyn Rosenberg, Leo Sachs, Jack Pines, Leah Tuck, Charlie Turner, Wake Williams; Riverwood International Charter School – Lizzie Frederick, Jessica Keen, Jaren Linowes, Hayes Miller, Ricardo Ruiz, Julia Sibert, Alisa Steele, Spencer Vise, Charles Woodman; The Weber School – Ryan Gold, Austin Margol.