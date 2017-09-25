Atlanta History Center hosting park over Ga. 400 designer

The Atlanta History Center will host Thomas Woltz, a landscape architect who has helped design the proposed park over Ga. 400, for a presentation on sustainable design Oct. 12.

The 7 p.m. lecture will be held in the Cherokee Garden Library in the Kenan Research Center at the museum, which is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road. The ticket price is $25 and can be purchased at atlantahistorycenter.com/lectures. For more information, call 404-814-4150.

Proposed by the Buckhead Community Improvement District, the park would cap Ga. 400 between Peachtree and Lenox roads and provide green space and a redesigned Buckhead MARTA station.

Woltz’s firm, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, has also designed Memorial Park in Houston; Hudson Yards in New York City; NoMA Green in Washington, D.C.; Devonian Botanic Garden in Alberta, Canada; and Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee.