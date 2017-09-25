City Council to meet as part of ‘Shape Dunwoody’ series

The Dunwoody City Council will hold three special called meetings on Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 at at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Perimeter Mall as part of “Shape Dunwoody” breakfasts. All meetings begin at 7:30 a.m. The restaurant is located at 4400 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The Sept. 28 breakfast will feature Will Herbig, urban designer and planner with Kimley-Horn & Associates, who will introduce the concept of “placemaking” to Dunwoody and provide examples of how other communities have used placemaking concepts to grow their economies, attract new business and encourage civic engagement.

Placemaking investments include multi-use trails, parks and green space, streetscaping, activating empty lots, creating community events, public art, walkability, gathering places, local retail, wayfinding signage and more.

Cost to attend is $20 per person and includes a breakfast prepared by Maggiano’s Little Italy.

Registration will end two days prior to the event; no walk-ins will be accepted and no refunds will be given. Payment is required by credit card at the time of registration.

