Hundreds get up-close look at City Springs progress
Hundreds of residents got an up-close look at City Springs, the new civic center taking shape in downtown Sandy Springs, during public tours Sept. 23.
Mayor Rusty Paul and members of the City Council acted as tour guides for approximately 400 visitors, according to the city, for the open house, which coincided with the opening day of the Sandy Springs Festival.
City Springs remains an active construction site, with its public spaces set to open in mid-2018. But tour groups got to see progress on such features as the new performing arts center theater and the terraces of the new “City Green” park.
City Springs, a public-private partnership redevelopment, also will include a new City Hall, retail space and a residential complex of apartments and townhomes. City Springs is bounded by Roswell Road, Johnson Ferry Road, Mount Vernon Highway and Sandy Springs Circle. For more information, see citysprings.com.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
-
-
A tour group in the area of the future City Green park, with the new City Hall and retail space behind them.
-
-
City Councilmember Gabriel Sterling shows off the performing arts center’s main theater to a tour group.
-
-
Margaret Scullin and daughter Tara, 3, share a smile outside the future City Hall.
-
-
Art Sandy Springs board members Cheri Morris, left, and Susan Westmoreland explain the arts programming planned for City Springs. Art Sandy Springs will have a key role in selecting the public art expected to be displayed in various parts of City Springs, as well as running an annual juried sculpture exhibit.
-
-
Mayor Rusty Paul greets visitors. Behind him stands the Aston City Springs residential section, which is slated to open in early 2018.
-
-
City Councilmember Chris Burnett discusses the City Springs project.
-
-
City Councilmember Ken Dishman, left, greets a tour group.
-
-
City Councilmember John Paulson describes the lobby area of the performing arts center.
-
-
The future City Hall and retail space.