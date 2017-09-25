Hundreds get up-close look at City Springs progress

Hundreds of residents got an up-close look at City Springs, the new civic center taking shape in downtown Sandy Springs, during public tours Sept. 23.

Mayor Rusty Paul and members of the City Council acted as tour guides for approximately 400 visitors, according to the city, for the open house, which coincided with the opening day of the Sandy Springs Festival.

City Springs remains an active construction site, with its public spaces set to open in mid-2018. But tour groups got to see progress on such features as the new performing arts center theater and the terraces of the new “City Green” park.

City Springs, a public-private partnership redevelopment, also will include a new City Hall, retail space and a residential complex of apartments and townhomes. City Springs is bounded by Roswell Road, Johnson Ferry Road, Mount Vernon Highway and Sandy Springs Circle. For more information, see citysprings.com.

Photos by Phil Mosier.