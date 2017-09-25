Marist School gets ‘Freaky’ early

Marist School will be among the first schools in the country to mount a stage production of the new Disney musical “Freaky Friday.” The Brookhaven school has been selected to participate in the Disney Theatrical Licensing Pilot Program and will stage the musical before it is released to general licensing.

Based a novel and two hit Disney films, the musical tells the story of a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies for 24 chaotic hours.

“We are absolutely overjoyed to be able to produce ‘Freaky Friday’ as part of the Disney Theatrical Licensing Pilot Program,” Eric McNaughton, Marist School’s theater director, said in a press release. “It is a dream come true for us to work on such a fun and unique musical, and we are so grateful to Disney Theatrical Licensing for this extraordinary opportunity.”

Marist School’s performances of “Freaky Friday” is scheduled for March 22 through 24, 2018, at the Woodruff Auditorium on Marist School’s campus. For more information, see marist.com.