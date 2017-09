Atlanta school board approves loan of up to $100M

The Atlanta Public Schools board on Sept. 5 approved borrowing up to $100 million to pay immediate expenses after a Fulton County decision to freeze the majority of property tax assessments.

The freezing of the property tax assessments and the subsequent delay in issuing the tax digest caused cash flow problems for APS, school officials said.

The school district will pay back the loan by the end of December at an interest of just over 1 percent.