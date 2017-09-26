Brookhaven Boys & Girls Club property rezoning to be considered Oct. 4

The rezoning of the Boys & Girls Club approximate 6-acre property on North Druid Hills Road to make way for a townhome development goes before the Planning Commission on Oct. 4. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road NE.

Ashton Atlanta Residential LLC, a subsidiary of Ashton Woods, is seeking to rezone the property for the townhome development from R-75 (single-family residential) to RM-100 (multi-family residential). RM-100 would allow Ashton Woods to build 12 units per acre, and the current site plan comes in right under that 11.9 units per acre on the property just over six acres.

The site plan also calls for 74 units with vehicular access from Sylvan Circle and a rear fire access road from Briarwood Road.

Each of the townhomes is proposed to be 3,000 square feet and have a maximum of four stories.

A community meeting Aug. 2 at the Boys & Girls Club was met by a skeptical crowd, many of whom raised concerns about traffic, among other issues.

The Brookhaven Boys & Girls Club is trying to sell its property to move to another location about four miles away in Chamblee at 2880 Dresden Drive, a property the organization already owns. Located at 1330 North Druid Hills Road, the Boys & Girls Club was open for summer camp.

The sale of the property is contingent on the rezoning.

A new club in Chamblee is set to open next year. Boys & Girls Club officials have said the move to Chamblee, a location more than twice the size than the Brookhaven site, will allow the organization to to accommodate 250 children, an increase over the 150 they accommodate at the North Druid Hills Road location.