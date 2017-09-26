Several Dunwoody businesses forced to cease alcohol sales for one day

Several Dunwoody businesses are being forced to suspend alcohol sales for one day after they were caught selling to minors during a police sting operation earlier this year.

The punishment was handed down by the city’s Alcohol License Review Board during a special called meeting on Sept. 18. The first business to shut down sales was the BP Gas Station at 4485 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road on Sept. 25. Councilmember John Heneghan noted the suspension on Twitter.

Sorry we forgot to card your Dunwoody teen for Alcohol so we are now serving a one day suspension. https://t.co/nQcTPTz3Nf @TracyeHutchins pic.twitter.com/zdo1tGthdx — John Heneghan (@dunwoodynorth) September 26, 2017

Six businesses total were cited in Februrary during undercover operation in which officers used an underage teenager to make attempts to purchase alcohol at the businesses.

At the Sept. 18 meeting, five of the six businesses agreed on negotiated terms with the city to prohibit alcohol sales for one day as their punishment. At the hearing, some of the businesses had their own attorney present and the city was represented by City Solicitor Bill Riley, who is also the city attorney.

They businesses receiving punishment and the day they will suspend alcohol sales are:

BP Gas Station, 4368 N. Peachtree Road — suspended alcohol sales Sept. 26.

Outback Steakhouse, Ashford Crossing — suspend alcohol sales Oct. 31.

Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant, 118 Perimeter Center West — suspend alcohol sales Oct. 31.

Eclipse Di Luna, 4505 Ashford-Dunwoody Road — suspend alcohol sales on Nov. 27.

Total Wine & More is currently dealing with another case in Municipal Court and the date of their suspension was delayed.

“Total Wine & More still has a case pending in Dunwoody Municipal Court and after that case is heard, the Alcohol License Review Board will then reconvene 30 days following to hear that case as well,” city spokesperson Bob Mullen said.

The three restaurants were represented by attorney Michael Sard, who worked out the date to suspend sales with Riley, according to minutes of the meeting.

The BP gas stations did not hire attorneys and were represented by the licensee and the son of the licensee. The two apologized to the board and said it was their first violation.

Serving on the Alcohol License Review Board are Chair Bona Allen, Secretary Jim Roberts and member Bev Wingate.