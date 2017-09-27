Brookhaven Innovation Academy to announce permanent location

Brookhaven Innovation Academy is holding an event at Oglethorpe University today, Sept. 27, to announce its permanent location. The announcement will be made at 6:30 p.m. at Lupton Hall at the university located at 4484 Peachtree Road NE.

The school is currently located at a temporary space in Norcross.

A social media post states the BIA board of directors has a ” tract of ITP land under contract (inside the perimeter). There are so many wonderful aspects to this land – its convenient location, its beautiful trees and a new building – for us to build from the ground up.”

The board also states that it must first conduct a due diligence process over the next several months and also receive approval from the Georgia Department of Education before closing on the land.

“When we launched our new fundraising platform, we committed to further open communications with the BIA Family. We are making good on that promise by making an announcement at this early stage in the process,” the board states. At this meeting tonight people will learn:

1) the location and other details regarding the property;

2) what the next steps are and;

3) what we need to accomplish in order to complete the mission.