Buckhead CID provides update on park over Ga. 400

The Buckhead Community Improvement provided updates on several programs and projects, including the proposed park over Ga. 400, at its Sept. 27 board meeting.

Park over Ga. 400 update

The CID is in the process of creating a steering committee to build a nonprofit that will manage the park and raise funds for its construction. Some core members have been determined, but not announced publicly, and the CID aims to have the steering committee members finalized by the end of October, David Allman, the board chairman, said at the Sept. 27 board meeting. The CID plans to provide an update at the Nov. 29 board meeting.

Jim Durrett, the executive director of the CID, played a video of a simulated tour of the proposed park over Ga. 400 created by Rogers Partners Architects + Urban Designers, consultants working on the park. The video looks similar to previously released renderings of the park.

The simulation is still in the draft stage and not released publicly, but will be released when it is completed, Durrett said.

Operation Shield update

The board ratified spending $29,150 more on the Operation Shield project, which has placed 52 cameras throughout CID’s coverage area in Buckhead.

The extra money was used to install two cameras in Charlie Loudermilk Park, as previously installed cameras near the park did not provide a complete view of it, said Darion Dunn, the CID’s director of capital improvements and planning.

Public safety housing program update

The CID is also planning to revamp its police safety housing program, which provides a one-time stipend of $3,000 to police officers if they live in the CID’s boundaries for two years.

The board decommitted $52,000 from the project at the meeting, as the project was set to last two years and has ended. The board had budgeted $60,000 for the project, so only $8,000 was used, showing a lack of interest in the project, which board members suggested is due not adequately marketing the program.

Dunn also noted housing officers in Buckhead is difficult due to the high rent.

The program is a partnership with the Atlanta Police Foundation, which provides $1,000 out of the $3,000. The CID provides the other $2,000. The stipend is meant to help officers offset moving costs and to be used as a down payment or first month’s rent.

To revamp the program, the CID committed $20,000 to start a new phase. The CID plans to have more advertising on the program and may also look into partnering with Buckhead Coalition, which has operated similar programs in the past, and Livable Buckhead.