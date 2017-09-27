Dunwoody chamber to host DeKalb superintendent

The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber will host the DeKalb County School District Superintendent Stephen Green at an Oct. 4 luncheon.

The chamber’s Partners in Education and Workforce Development Council will host Green at the Season’s 52 in Perimeter Mall, located at 90 Perimeter Center in Dunwoody. The luncheon will began at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

Green will discuss “progress and opportunities” for the school system, specifically those within the Dunwoody cluster, according to the event announcement.

The cost to attend is $35 per chamber member and $45 per non-member. The cost includes a lunch provided by Season’s 52. Advance registration is required registration will close at noon on Sept. 29. Register here.