Report: DeKalb Sheriff Mann’s certification revoked

The Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council, which certifies law enforcement, voted Sept. 27 to revoke DeKalb Sheriff Jeff Mann’s certification, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The revocation follows Mann’s guilty plea July 27 in Atlanta Municipal Court in the case stemming from arrest after fleeing an officer when he was allegedly exposed himself in Piedmont Park.

A spokesperson for Georgia POST council said he was not allowed to comment on the case for 10 days. The Sheriff’s Office released a statement this afternoon: “According to reports in the local news media, the Georgia POST Council today voted to revoke the law enforcement certification held by DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey L. Mann. Sheriff Mann was not informed that this matter would be considered by POST at today’s council meeting, and, as of this statement, Sheriff Mann has not been advised of this decision. Until official notification from Georgia POST is received, he will not have a response,” the statement reads.