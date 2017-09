Fire ‘destroys’ 18 apartments in Sandy Springs

A fire “destroyed” 18 apartments in a Sandy Springs complex on the afternoon of Sept. 29, according to the city.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported around 4 p.m. in the complex at Dunwoody Place and Cedar Run in northern Sandy Springs, according to the city. The city referred to the complex as “Cedar Run Apartments,” but it appears to operate as Azalea Park at Sandy Springs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the city.